CNN explores 'History of the Sitcom' with 184 interviews, from Dick Van Dyke to Tina Fey

arcamax.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf all genres created for TV, the sitcom is arguably the most enduring. It’s the one that made Lucille Ball, Dick Van Dyke and Bob Newhart household names for generations. It’s the genre that made Jerry Seinfeld not just rich, but insanely rich. It’s the genre that usually generates the most minutes eaten up on various streaming services any given week.

www.arcamax.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
TV & Videosmetv.com

In Memoriam: Remembering the TV stars we lost in 2021

We said goodbye to favorites from The Rifleman, The Love Boat, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and more. As we reach the midway point of the year, we want to take a moment to reflect upon the beloved television talents that have passed away in 2021. Over the past six...
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

'History of the Sitcom' Producers on Carl Reiner's Last Interview, Tackling 'The Cosby Show' and What Makes a Comedy

The producers behind CNN’s new eight-part docuseries “History of the Sitcom” knew that trying to tell the complete 70-year history of the TV genre would be an impossible task. So they divided some of the biggest comedies of all time into specific categories — and set out to illustrate how the evolution of the sitcom mirrored real-life advancements in society.
NFLPosted by
Parade

14 Things to Watch This Week: The White Lotus, Sitcom History & Salty Sailing With Colin Farrell

Wondering what to watch? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into this weekend and through next week, on network and cable television, streaming and on demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening this week. Let’s get watching!
TV Seriestvinsider.com

History of the Sitcom

Reuniting audiences with the television characters they grew up with. SUNDAY: Remember when married couples in sitcoms slept in separate beds? So does this brisk and entertaining eight-part survey of the sitcom genre, which is at its best when focusing on those moments when TV comedy got real—Norman Lear’s groundbreaking All in the Family, or Ellen’s coming-out moment—as the format changed with the times. (See the full review.)
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

CNN's History of the Sitcom runs for eight episodes, but it could've easily gone for 80 episodes

Premiering Sunday, History of the Sitcom comes from Cream Productions, the same company responsible for the recent History of Late Night docuseries. But while the History of Late Night had a chronological story to tell, it was impossible to cover the 70-year history of sitcoms in the same way. So each episode focuses on a specific category. “It was pretty apparent that given the number of sitcoms that have been out there in history that you couldn’t do some sort of comprehensive, start-to-finish history, as though you were in a college course studying it from beginning to end,” says History of the Sitcom executive producer Bill Carter, who also produced the late-night docuseries. “There had to be a way to categorize them and follow them according to some grouping. We have eight episodes; we could have done at least 80.” Showrunner John Ealer adds: “In some ways, you need a bigger story than just the sitcom in order to link them up together and that has to be the story of America. That was kind of our approach, whether it be the American family, how friendships in America have evolved, how work in America has evolved, how race and gender have evolved and how escapism has evolved. That’s how we came up with these themes.”
TV SeriesPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

10 great sitcoms featuring New Jersey actors

If you're a fan of sitcoms like I am, you've got to be watching History Of the Sitcom on CNN. Among the many personalities who comment on the shows is our own Bob Lesczcak, better known as Bob O'Brien who along with writing several books on the genre does weekends on New Jersey 101.5.
CelebritiesNWI.com

Review: David Steinberg offers the stories behind the jokes

“Inside Comedy” by David Steinberg (Knopf) The legendary David Steinberg was one of the best-known comedians of the late '60s and '70s. His acclaimed stand-up career included 140 appearances on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson,” four comedy albums and two Grammy nominations. He has directed episodes of “Friends,” “Mad About You,” “Seinfeld,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and more.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Kathleen Turner to star in Richard Nixon HBO series

Kathleen Turner on her new HBO series “The White House Plumbers”:. “It’s Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, who also co-produced it. It’s about Nixon. My character’s Dita Beard, the woman who was exposed for bribing and which started it all. We filmed through grass and trees because we worked upstate. An empty hospital became our office.
TV & VideosThe New Yorker

Mike White on Money, Status, and Appearing on “Survivor”

The screenwriter and actor’s latest TV series, “The White Lotus,” scrutinizes the Faustian bargain of marrying into money. Last summer, the screenwriter, director, and actor Mike White took a road trip around the American West with his dog. He was in a depressive quarantine funk, driving aimlessly, when he received an e-mail from HBO. Because of the pandemic, the network had a content void it needed to fill, and execs were reaching out to writers like White for ideas. White, who made a name in Hollywood in the early two-thousands with comedies such as “School of Rock” and “Orange County,” saw the HBO e-mail as a kind of lifeline, he told me—an opportunity to shake himself out of pandemic stagnation. And the network’s urgency might benefit his creative process, he thought. If he could come up with a worthwhile project and push it through production, he said, “It’ll be like a boulder they can’t stop. I can do exactly what I want to do.”
TV & VideosCollider

’30 Rock’ Returning to Netflix in August

The complete series of 30 Rock is arriving on the service next month. According to a tweet from the official Netflix account, all episodes of the hit NBC comedy will be arriving on the streaming service on August 1st. Captioned, “Listen up fives. A ten is speaking,” the tweet included screencaps of fan-favorite characters Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski), Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), and Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin) to celebrate the show’s move. Previously available only on Hulu or Peacock, the series will be available in its entirety.
TV Seriescalarts.edu

CalArts Alum Cecily Strong Stars, Produces Schmigadoon! on Apple TV+

CalArts alum Cecily Strong (Theater BFA 06) had a really good week last week. On Tuesday, July 13 the longtime Saturday Night Live castmember earned an Emmy nomination—for the second year in a row—for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. On Friday (July 16), the first two episodes of Strong’s latest TV series Schmigadoon! were released on Apple TV+.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Dave Chappelle’s Net Worth: How He Became One Of The Richest Stand Up Comedians

Dave Chappelle is one of the most famous and respected comedians in the world, but make no mistake: he’s had to bounce back from major failures and controversies to earn his standing in the entertainment world. Having survived the very real threat of being permanently blacklisted from the industry, he’s currently serving laughs in myriad forms. A new podcast, documentary, and multiple Netflix specials are just a few of the projects he debuted over the last year, and all were a welcome respite during the pandemic.

