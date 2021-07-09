Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Pandemic increased screen time, decreased physical activity in children

wustl.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stay-at-home orders during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 led to a decrease in children’s physical activity and an increase in screen time, finds two new studies from the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis. “The stay-at-home orders from March to May 2020 created massive...

source.wustl.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physical Activity#Pandemic#Screen Time#Childhood Obesity#The Brown School#Washington University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
KidsEurekAlert

High daily screen time linked to cognitive, behavioral problems in children born extremely preterm

NIH/Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. Among 6- and 7-year-olds who were born extremely preterm--before the 28th week of pregnancy--those who had more than two hours of screen time a day were more likely to have deficits in overall IQ, executive functioning (problem solving skills), impulse control and attention, according to a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. Similarly, those who had a television or computer in their bedrooms were more likely to have problems with impulse control and paying attention. The findings suggest that high amounts of screen time may exacerbate the cognitive deficits and behavioral problems common to children born extremely preterm.
Advocacywamc.org

Need For Blood Increases As Pandemic Wanes

As the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, the American Red Cross is seeing an increased need for blood donations. WAMC's Jim Levulis spoke with Susan Sommer, an account manager for the organization’s Eastern New York chapter, about what’s driving the demand. Sommer: We're actually collecting as we normally do during the summer....
Cell PhonesJonesboro Sun

App gives autistic a way to promote physical activity

JONESBORO – As the parent of a 13-year-old autistic son, Danny Graham said he knows all too well the challenges of trying to get his son away from his iPad and physically active. “My son can get very stagnant if he is not up flapping his arms and spinning around,”...
Diseases & TreatmentsKMJ

Adults With ADHD at Increased Risk for Some Physical Illnesses

While people with ADHD experience the inattention, impulsiveness and hyperactivity that are hallmarks of the disorder, they also may need to be aware of their higher risk for many physical diseases. New research has identified higher risks in nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal and metabolic diseases among individuals who have ADHD.
FitnessNews-Medical.net

Insight into the impact of physical activity on sleep

Thought LeadersProfessor Emmanuel StamatakisProfessor, Physical Activity and Population HealthUniversity of Sydney. In this interview, News-Medical speaks to Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis about the health problems linked to poor sleep and how this may be counteracted by high levels of physical activity. Please could you introduce yourself and tell us what inspired...
KidsABC 15 News

3 tips to limit your kids' screen time

Tech guru Abbie Richie has tips for parents to keep kids from spending too much time on their digital and screen devices. Tip number one she says: Get to know your Wi-Fi app. A lot of carriers like Cox and others have settings in their apps that you can adjust to limit your child's screen time. This works particularly well if you have a gamer in the house as it gives control back to you.
KidsNews-Medical.net

Adult children's educational attainment impacts their parents' mental and physical health

Write down the benefits of obtaining a college degree and, more than likely, all the items on the completed list will relate to graduates: higher salaries, autonomous jobs and better access to health care, for instance. All of those factors, supported by extensive research, help draw a direct line connecting higher education and health. Similar research suggests how the education of parents affects their children.
Workoutsoxygenmag.com

Why 30 Minutes of Physical Activity a Day Isn’t Enough

We’ve all heard this classic fitness guideline before: Exercise 30 minutes a day, and you’re the picture of health! Yes, just 30 minutes of movement is all it takes. But have you ever stopped to think about what 30 minutes is compared with your entire day?. Two percent. Just two...
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

Distance from hospital impacts cancer diagnosis, survival in young adults

Adolescents and young adults living in rural versus metropolitan U.S. counties and those living farther from the hospital where they were diagnosed are more likely to be detected at a later cancer stage, when it is generally less treatable and have lower survival rates compared with those living in metropolitan counties and closer to the reporting hospital, finds a new study from the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis.
Fitnesshealthnewshub.org

Physical Activity During Work vs. Leisure: The Dramatic Health Difference

Settle an argument, please: Physical activity at work has the same health benefits as physical activity during leisure time, right?. You lose, at least according to a large study published earlier this year in European Heart Journal that found surprisingly little association between physical activity at work and health benefits such as reduced cardiovascular disease risk and longevity. In fact, people with most of their physical activity at work were more likely to experience cardiovascular issues. The more leisure-time physical activity reported by 104,046 men and women between ages 20 and 100 in the Copenhagen General Population Study, the lower the risk of heart attack or stroke.
Jacksonville, ORKTVL

Ask the Expert: Physical activity and physical health

News 10’s Ask the Expert segment enlists the help of health care professionals at Valley Immediate Care to help bring the community answers to questions they have regarding various health topics. The high temperatures seem to be hanging around and after a long year of restrictions, the experts want to...
Medical ScienceWebMD

Large Remdesivir Study Finds No COVID-19 Survival Benefit

July 16, 2021 -- A lack of consensus regarding the antiviral drug remdesivir to treat people with COVID-19 continues, leaving doctors without clear direction on one of the few treatments for the illness the FDA has granted emergency use authorization. The latest research comes from Michael Ohl, MD, and colleagues...
KidsMedscape News

Understanding Child Development in the Assessment of Stress in Children Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the rate of infection of COVID-19 virus around the world as a pandemic. At the time, most practitioners concerned themselves with the actual disease process with a focus on contagion, management, and treatment. As pediatric providers, we were also immediately charged with the care and management of children in the office for well surveillance and acute care, while maintaining appropriate infection control measures for the safety of patients and staff. With school closures and social distancing, infants, children, and adolescent were asked to isolate in their homes. Pediatric providers immediately recognized that COVID-19 could have potential devastating effects on the psychological wellbeing of our patient population. As the summer neared an end, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) (2020) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (2020) encouraged schools across the country to allow children to be with their peers in some capacity (even if limited) in the classroom.

Comments / 0

Community Policy