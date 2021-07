The Broadway and Filmore district has been getting updates and improvements on buildings in that area, like the iconic Broadway Market and all the new stores and shopping plazas. The Buffalo Central Terminal is another big part of that area, it was reopened to the public back in 2003 for tours after being closed for over forty years since the last train ran in 1979. There is important planning taking place right now that will maximize connections between the Central Terminal and the Broadway Filmore neighborhood and also guide future development that is beneficial to everyone and will attract private investment.