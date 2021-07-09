Green Lauds AG on Opioid Fund Settlements
Chautauqua County Executive candidate Norm Green on Friday lauded the recent "aggressive" legal action taken by Attorney General Letitia James and urged county government to prepare for the windfall generated from her court success. Green says Governor Andrew Cuomo has also signed into law the State Legislature bill creating an Opioid Settlement Fund, which will financially aid Chautauqua County in its prevention and treatment programs.chautauquatoday.com
Comments / 0