How to replace PS5 panels and swap out your PS5 faceplates

If you're wondering how to replace PS5 panels on your console then there could be several reasons behind this, with the obvious being to swap out your PS5 faceplates for some new ones, whether they're matte black to get that classic Sony console look or something a little more adventurous. The other reason to do this and get a better look inside your PS5 would be to remove any dust or other debris that could have built up in there, as naturally you want to keep your new-gen console running efficiently and in tip-top condition.