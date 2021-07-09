Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

F&S Classics: ¡Mucha Trucha Grande!

By Jonathan Miles
Field & Stream
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the notable exceptions of rum drinks, black beans, fat brown cigars, the smiles of pretty girls, hot yellow sunlight, and fat men with guitars and bongos playing mambos, rumbas, and boleros late into the night, nothing in Cuba comes easily. Take, for example, bass fishing. For the smattering of bass anglers living in Cuba, the main obstacle is obtaining tackle. The 43-year-old U.S. trade embargo and Cuba’s sputtering economy make bass lures hard to come by, forcing the more resourceful fishermen to manufacture their own artificial worms by dissolving old plastic shoe soles in mosquito repellent, over a flame, and then pouring the liquid into homemade 10-inch molds. Outboard motors are also rare: When the starter gun fires at a Cuban bass tournament, the anglers fan out in rowboats, thrashing the water as they paddle like hell to be first to the sweet spots.

www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Fishing Boats#Lake Eufaula#F S Classics##Cuban#American#Russian#Cristal#Shriners#Marxist#Italian#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Toyota
Country
Cuba
Related
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
Las Vegas, NVliveandletsfly.com

Family Sues American Airlines For Aborted Landing

A family is suing American Airlines for more than $100,000, claiming an aborted landing in Las Vegas ruined a carefully-planned family vacation. Family Sues American Airlines For $100,000 After Aborted Landing. Roger Brunton and Dawn Rippy-Brunton wanted to take Dawn’s parents on a trip of a lifetime. Diane and Harold...
Norfolk, VAMilitary.com

Looking to Be Prepared for a War in the Atlantic, NATO Launches New Command

If the United States and Russia ever go toe-to-to in the Atlantic, the battle will be fought out of Norfolk, Virginia. NATO on Thursday celebrated the official launch of Joint Force Command-Norfolk, the first such command to be located in North America. It joins similar NATO commands in Brunssum, Netherlands, and Naples, Italy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Judge Jeanine asks the Biden administration: Who do you work for?

Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed the Biden administration Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" for inviting the United Nations Human Rights Council, which includes countries like China, Russia, Cuba and Venezuela, to investigate the United States. JUDGE JEANINE: In his never-ending campaign to put America last, the Biden administration has invited...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

The COVID-19 Situation in the U.S Might Deteriorate

The number of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus keeps getting higher in the U.S, and many states have already added some restrictions. Los Angeles County already decided to make mandatory again wearing masks indoors, even for those fully vaccinated. According to CNN, this decision came after the Delta variant started to become dominant in the U.S, and for more than a week, Los Angeles had more than 1.000 new cases daily. Last week, Orange County Mayor was thinking of also making masks mandatory indoors and in crowded places due to a rise in daily infections.
Militarywmleader.com

Armed citizens are not what stopped Japan from invading after Pearl Harbor

The claim: The Japanese didn’t invade the US mainland after Pearl Harbor because they feared armed Americans. On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan staged an attack on Pearl Harbor, severely damaging the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Pushing back against U.S. attempts to limit Japan’s aggressive expansion, Japan launched a surprise attack on...
Los Angeles, CARadio Business Report

A Classical FM’s Quest For Survival

With the centennial of commercially licensed radio broadcasting in the U.S., many stations have come under the spotlight for their longevity, including KDKA-AM in Pittsburgh, WWJ-AM in Detroit and KNX-AM in Los Angeles. In Texas, WRR claims to be the first licensed broadcast station in Texas, and to be “the...
Animalsbassmaster.com

Carp don’t count, Cliff

Yes, this fish does have a small mouth, but it’s a carp, of course. Cliff Prince had a battle with this carp today. Kudos to Prince’s skills in posing with a fish - keep your hand and fingers out of the photo and hold the fish close to the camera. It looks like a giant.
Boats & Watercraftsairspacemag.com

Across the Atlantic on the Hindenberg

It was a matter of Cambridge regulations. In the summer of 1936, my brother was getting married in Canada and I was to be best man. We were both booked on the Queen Mary, but at the last moment I found that I couldn’t go by ship. I had passed my exams, but to get a degree one had to spend 56 consecutive nights on campus. If I took the Queen Mary I would be one night short, and the next ship wouldn’t reach Toronto in time for the wedding. It looked hopeless.
Politicsb1027.com

MN and IA Towns Listed Among 15 Best According to Smithsonian

Both Iowa and Minnesota have plenty of small towns that are both fascinating and entertaining. Recently, the Smithsonian listed two of them among the 15 best small towns in the U.S. Each of these small towns has its own unique style and draws in visitors from miles around. But they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy