Obituaries

Lee-Horace Henderson

Longview News-Journal
 10 days ago

MT. PLEASANT — Funeral Saturday, July 10, 2021 11am at Tumey Mortuary Chapel. Mt. Pleasant, Texas and under the direction of Tumey Mortuary. Viewing will be Friday, July 9, 2021 from 10am to 6pm at the funeral home. Guestbook at www.tumeymortuary.com.

www.news-journal.com

