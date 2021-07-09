Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The True Crime Series That's Got A Grip On Netflix Subscribers

By Brooke Mondor
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix is quickly becoming one of the best sources for enthralling true crime shows. From the genre's hidden gems to true crime anthology series and plenty of dark true crime documentary shows, Netflix is a hub for gripping accounts of different crimes and mysteries. One of the newest true crime shows to drop on the streaming platform centers on a case in Brazil that swept the country due to both the social status of the victim as well as the brutal nature of the crime in question.

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Crime#Netflix Subscribers#Anthology Series#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Country
Brazil
Related
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Don’t get hooked on this series on Netflix because it has already been canceled

Netflix has constant movements in its catalog both for new releases and for content that it withdraws from its library. There are various reasons between the departures and the cancellations are among them. However, in the last hours it was known that a series of the platform will stop broadcasting for reasons beyond the streaming giant: NBC dropped Good Girls after four seasons. What happened?
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s new edge-of-your-seat action thriller jumped to #1 on the charts

It can sometimes be difficult to predict which new releases on Netflix will have the biggest impact on the service’s top 10 list, but maybe we should’ve guessed that an action movie with Taken star Liam Neeson would take off. Shortly after hitting Netflix last Friday, The Ice Road shot straight up to the top of the charts and remains there as of Monday afternoon. If you want to know what exactly everyone is talking about at work, you might want to stream it this week. Today’s Top Deal Prime Day’s #1 smart home gadget is back on sale — plus, get a...
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Netflix cancels four shows - and fans are seriously disappointed

Netflix has cancelled four of their original series - and needless to say, fans aren’t happy! The streaming service has confirmed that Kevin James’ The Crew. Mr Iglesias, Bonding and Katherine McPhee’s Country Comfort. Speaking about the cancellation of Creature Comfort, which followed an aspiring country singer who takes on...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in July 2021

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will hit the streaming service next month. The female-fronted action-thriller Gunpowder Milkshake and all three parts of the R.L. Stine-inspired Fear Street trilogy are among some of the most anticipated titles hitting Netflix this July. Karen Gillan and Lena Headey...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and movies on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.To sign up to our free newsletters click here It...
TV SeriesTVLine

TV Shows That Have Ended in 2021 (So Far) — Which Ones Will You Miss Most?

The Grim Reaper has been putting in some overtime this year: We’re at the halfway point of 2021, and 50 series have already aired their very final episodes. Following Netflix’s mini-cancellation spree on Friday — in which four of its original comedy series got the ax at once — we’re taking stock of the shows that have ended (so far) this year, whether they planned a final season in advance or had their runs unceremoniously cut short.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Comcast's Peacock Just Dealt a Blow to HBO Max and Netflix

Peacock signed a deal to license Universal Studio's films starting in 2022. HBO Max and Netflix previously licensed those films, and one may not have suitable replacements. As home entertainment distribution becomes more fragmented, two companies stand out. Peacock and Universal Studios recently signed a deal to license Universal films...
TV Seriesarcamax.com

'Heist' review: The true crime Netflix docuseries plays fast and loose with the truth

I’ve been pondering the appeal of heist stories lately, with the return of “Leverage,” now starring Noah Wyle and streaming on IMDb TV. The show’s breezy way around a caper prompted me to revisit the similarly minded British series “Hustle” (all eight seasons are on Amazon Prime) and what they have in common is an overall ethos: Let’s target the greedy and the terrible in an effort to mete out some off-the-books justice.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime: Chilling New True Crime Series Just Dropped On Netflix

Netflix has released a brand new true crime series that features Elize Matsunaga, who admitted to killing her husband Marcos Kitano Matsunaga at their São Paulo home in 2012. Former nurse Elize is interviewed for the very first time since her trial in the four-part series. Interviews and testimonies from investigators who worked on the case as well as friends, family and colleagues are also included in the show.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As the weekend rolls around again, so does our guide to what you should be streaming from Friday night through to Sunday. If you're planning a movie night, the final installment of Netflix's Fear Street trilogy will be sure to have you hiding behind the sofa. Lighten the mood afterward with some animation/live-action crossover hijinks in the form of Space Jam 2: A New Legacy or Tom & Jerry, both now available to watch on HBO Max.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 11 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix have boosted their library today by adding eleven new movies and television shows. The streaming giant, who are currently picking up strong audience reactions for the likes of Gunpowder Milkshake and the Fear Street trilogy, have released an eclectic mix of fresh material, including original romance A Perfect Fit, documentary Lift Like a Girl, season two of Never Have I Ever, and the animated hit Surf’s Up.
Buffalo, NYWGRZ TV

'Heist' true crime Netflix documentary has Buffalo connection

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new Netflix series "Heist" about ordinary people committing high stakes crimes tells one story about a woman from Buffalo. In 1993, Heather Tallchief, then 21 years old, stole $3.1 million in an armored car heist in Las Vegas. She got away with it too, until she turned herself in 2005.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Super Heists: CNBC to Launch Outrageous True Crime Series

Super Heists is coming to CNBC. The new true-crime series will arrive next month, and it will show both sides of big heists – the thieves and those that investigate them. Six episodes have been ordered and will air on the cable channel starting August 9th. CNBC revealed more about...
TV SeriesKTVB

'Joe Exotic': Everything to Know About the True Crime Peacock Series Starring Kate McKinnon

After becoming media sensations, Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin are getting the scripted treatment thanks to a new Peacock original true-crime series starring John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon, respectively. With the cast still coming together, including the latest addition of Kyle MacLachlan as Baskin’s husband, Howard, ET has everything you need to know about the highly anticipated limited series, tentatively titled Joe Exotic.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Netflix’s “Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series” Release Date and Trailer | 2021

The highly anticipated ‘Pokemon Master Journeys’ is finally set to make its debut on Netflix US and here’s everything we know about the fan-favorite animated series. Official news has revealed that the latest Pokemon series will be released in batches over the span of a few months. ‘Pokemon Master Journeys’ will be subsequently released in other regions later.
TV & Videospopculturetimes.com

Emily’s Wonder Lab: Netflix Decides the Fate of the Educational Series

Emily’s Wonder Lab is an educational TV series on Netflix. The series released on Netflix on August 25, 2020. Season one has ten episodes in total. The series Emily’s Wonder Lab has been canceled by Netflix and will not be returning for season two. The episodes of season one range from 12 to 14 minutes in duration.
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Netflix New Shows: Harry & Meghan’s Archewell Set to Produce Animated Series, “Pearl”, at Netflix – Netflix News

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, are bringing a new animated series to Netflix. “Pearl”, created by Markle, is described as “a family-focused animated series that revolves around the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women in history.” The series is currently in development with Markle set to executive produce alongside David Furnish (Rocketman), Carolyn Soper (Tangled) and Emmy-winning filmmakers Liz Garbus (I’ll Be Gone in the Dark) and Dan Cogan (Icarus). Amanda Rynda (The Loud House) is on board as showrunner and Executive Producer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy