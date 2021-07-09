The True Crime Series That's Got A Grip On Netflix Subscribers
Netflix is quickly becoming one of the best sources for enthralling true crime shows. From the genre's hidden gems to true crime anthology series and plenty of dark true crime documentary shows, Netflix is a hub for gripping accounts of different crimes and mysteries. One of the newest true crime shows to drop on the streaming platform centers on a case in Brazil that swept the country due to both the social status of the victim as well as the brutal nature of the crime in question.www.looper.com
Comments / 0