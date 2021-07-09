Cancel
Blanchester, OH

Biker to Biker store revs up

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiker to Biker Consignment Shop LLC in Blanchester welcomed the community to its first open house last Saturday, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. “We want to thank all of our customers that supported us along the way, and look forward to many more years,” said owner Dan Wolfe. Biker to Biker is a consignment shop for all motorcyclists, featuring new and used Harley Davidson apparel, boots, shirts , jeans, chaps, seats, saddle bags, and all your riding gear needs. Visit them in-person noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturdayor at facebook.com/bikertobikerconsignment .

www.wnewsj.com

