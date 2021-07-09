Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

You've heard of feng shui—but does your home have harmony?

Palm Beach Interactive
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We’ve all had that feeling. You walk into a room and something feels “off,” but you can’t put your finger on what it is. Does the armchair seem too close to the coffee table? Perhaps the mirror is reflecting an unwanted image. Is your favorite piece of art off-putting to the vibe of the room?

www.palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harmony#Santa Fe#Masoni Feng Shui Studio#Reviewed S Resources#Chinese#Artsugar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Interior DesignKHON2

Best art deco furniture and wallpaper for your home

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nothing screams glamor like the vintage art deco furniture style of the 1920s. Stunning mirrors, lush jewel-tone fabrics and glossy woods were perfectly paired with gold trims and chic metals. It’s no wonder this look has made a comeback. People in the 2020s are feeling some serious roaring twenties nostalgia and decking their homes out like the set of “The Great Gatsby.”
Interior DesignEssence

4 Must-Have Elements You Need To Refresh & Beautify Your Home

Licensed Florist Brandi Charlot, Wicks NOLA Candle Founder Tiffany Brown & Celebrity Event Planner Courtney Ajinca share simple home decor tips. When it comes to sprucing up your space, a few small changes can work wonders. During the Wealth & Power experience at the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in...
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

28 Beautiful French Door Ideas With Pros And Cons

French doors combine elegance with functionality. If you’re considering having this type of door installed in your home, then here’s everything you need to know. Plus, we’ve included a thorough list of alternatives to help you with your search. What Are French Doors?. French doors are often denoted by their...
Interior Designwhatsupmag.com

5 Ways to Create Good Bathroom Feng Shui

The tenants of smart interior design are essential for many homeowners, but beyond that, a sense of mindfulness applied to our home’s interiors is also starting to play a larger role in how well we live within our homes. Broader based concepts of these design precepts play out in home interiors through the incorporation of the ancient Asian energy-based principles of Feng Shui. You have probably heard about this in terms of the proper placement of furnishings for good energy flow, but did you know that principles of Feng Shui are also highly beneficial when applied to your bathroom?
Chicago, ILPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Rental With Vintage Finds and DIY Murals Is a Perfect ‘1980s Art Deco’ Vibe

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m non-binary and queer. Honestly that’s reflected in my home because being queer for me has been accepting myself and accepting the weird. And my space is truly a mesh of myself and just full-on weird. I sell vintage furniture, so my apartment is a mixture of all my favorite pieces I’ve found.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

The Best Color to Paint Every Room, According to Real Estate Agents

Picture this: You’ve got a new place to live, and each and every room is painted the same shade of white. Minimalists may delight at the idea of an all-white abode, but others might shudder at the thought of colorless walls. If you fall into the latter camp, you’ve got some paint color decisions to make (and some painting to do).
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Advantages Of Having a Glass Pergola And Tons Of Inspiration

Have you ever thought about having a glass ceiling in your home? Because that is the proposal of the glass pergola. This structure, which is traditionally made of wood, has been covered with glass for some time now, making it more modern and functional. Come find out more about the...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Forbes

The Harmonist: A Fine French Fragrance Inspired By Feng Shui Philosophy

To a true fragrance enthusiast, EDTs and perfumes are forever relevant. Even during a time greatly defined by face masks and lockdowns, scents continue to function as an essential part of the daily routine. There are those to regard perfume as the final touch to any ensemble. Whether it be a pair of silk pajamas or athleisure wear, a spritz of invigorating EDT will always finish off the look. In this respect, fragrances become part of the fashion repertoire.
Interior Designabc27.com

Getting Crafty : Chalk Paint Furniture

Revamp your old or worn down furniture with a quick coat of paint! Amy Latta joins us for Getting Crafty to show us how a coat or two of chalk paint can transform your wooden pieces into something truly special. This technique is perfect for big pieces like bed-side stands, cabinets, and even a piano, or smaller pieces like trays and picture frames.
Environment103.3 WKFR

Have You Heard Of Reusable Toilet Paper And Would You Use It?

It has been a long long time since many of you used a reusable cloth diaper. Would you go back to a reusable product to take care of a human need to save our world? That is what some new companies are banking on, especially in light of the run, which caused a temporary shortage, of toilet paper last year.
ShoppingPalm Beach Interactive

Overstock is having a huge summer sale on all things home—shop our top picks

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With the weather heating up, you’re probably itching to use your backyard to host a pool party, or maybe, you’d prefer basking in your air-conditioned living room while reading your favorite book. Whatever your summer plans may be, Overstock is here to help you revamp your living space. From patio furniture sets to plush couches, there are hundreds of items available at the brand's Summer Home Sale, with discounts up to 40% off.
Home & GardenEpicurious

How to Transform Your Outdoor Dinners With String Lights and Lanterns

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Not to sound dramatic, but lighting is everything. Bad lighting can end a party, ruin an otherwise perfectly fine photo, and make a well-decorated room look entirely drab. And the same is true for outdoor living spaces, whether you have a giant garden or a tiny patio. Great ambient lighting makes even those unbearably hot nights on the back porch feel magical.
Interior Designkevinszabojrplumbing.net

7 Modern Luxury Bedroom Decoration Trends of 2021

Here’s our belief: if you want to live a luxurious life, it is essential to start with the bedroom. If you wake up in luxury and go to bed in luxury, this refinement will enrich other parts of your life as well. Hence, here are the most elegant bedroom decor...
Interior Designvivaglammagazine.com

Home Renovations: Kitchen Improvements That Makes a Difference

Home improvements are one of the things you must consider to make your home good as new even though many years have passed by. It makes your home a beautiful paradise, as it should be for every homeowner. If not, a home will just grow old and would need some repairing now and then.
ElectronicsPosted by
BobVila

The Best Places to Install Solar Lights in Your Outdoor Space

Before deciding what landscape lights to purchase, figure out which parts of your property you want to light. From illuminating a pathway to highlighting a water feature to providing nuanced lighting for a driveway, there are numerous places where a little lighting can have a dramatic impact on a home’s safety and nocturnal curbside appeal.
Interior DesignHGTV

Installing a Tile Floor

In a kitchen or bathroom, stone or ceramic surfaces resist water, odors and, above all, they are easy to clean. If you selected natural stone over ceramic tile, be aware that stone must be sealed to prevent staining. Also, natural stone can be less durable than ceramic. Tools and Materials.
Lifestylebrides.com

Why a Caribbean Island You’ve Never Heard of Makes the Perfect Honeymoon

When Nick Jonas planned his early 2019 honeymoon with Priyanka Chopra, he chose a little-known island in St. Vincent and the Grenadines—little known to most Americans, at least. The alluringly named isle of Mustique may be just a few square miles, but it’s quite the beloved destination for Brits, harking back to Princess Margaret’s days (Mick Jagger was and still is another famed English resident) and continuing to host present-day royals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy