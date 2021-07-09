You've heard of feng shui—but does your home have harmony?

The tenants of smart interior design are essential for many homeowners, but beyond that, a sense of mindfulness applied to our home’s interiors is also starting to play a larger role in how well we live within our homes. Broader based concepts of these design precepts play out in home interiors through the incorporation of the ancient Asian energy-based principles of Feng Shui. You have probably heard about this in terms of the proper placement of furnishings for good energy flow, but did you know that principles of Feng Shui are also highly beneficial when applied to your bathroom?