Fitzpatrick wants to instill confidence in WFT's young core

NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has time and again explained how Washington's talented youth attracted him to join the Burgundy and Gold in free agency this offseason. But as much as that youth has energized Fitzpatrick heading into his 17th NFL season, Fitzpatrick is here to let you know it's a symbiotic relationship.

