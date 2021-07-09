Cancel
SEE IT: T.J. Oshie outdrives Patrick Mahomes on the golf course

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the most part, it's hard to compare and contrast the skills of T.J. Oshie and Patrick Mahomes. Oshie probably can't throw a football 60 yards with ease or complete a no-look pass, but Mahomes also probably can't dice up defenders on the ice and find the back of the net.

