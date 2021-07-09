Temple clarifying board appointment process
The Temple Select Board passed a new policy at its last meeting intended to clarify the process of appointing people to the town’s committees and boards. “From my perspective, having a transparent process for both applicants, boards and committees and the Select Board, is going to be really important,” said Christine Robidoux, who currently serves on multiple boards and committees and is one of the people behind the push for this policy.www.ledgertranscript.com
