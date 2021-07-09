Part of Houston Street to close for drain replacement

TYLER — Weather permitting, the eastbound lane of East Houston Street between South Broadway Avenue and South Spring Avenue in Tyler will be closed to through traffic beginning July 12 while contractors replace a storm drain. Drivers will not be able to turn onto East Houston Street from South Broadway Avenue. The closure is due to start at 8 a.m. Monday and continue through July 20. Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes. They’re also reminded to obey all traffic signs and slow down in and around the construction zone.