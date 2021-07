Our full analysis on the first uncovered images of Russia's "Checkmate" single-engine fighter concept. The biggest story going in the military aviation world right now is Russia's new light-to-medium-weight fighter that has been hyped-up by what seems to have been an incredibly effective and glitzy media campaign. Now, for the first time, we have gotten a look at the design in an uncovered state prior to its official unveiling. You can read our prior analysis of Russia's "Checkmate" fighter, which appears to be a Sukhoi product, by clicking here.