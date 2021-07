LEDISI PERFORMS HER TRIBUTE TO NINA SIMONE AT THE DUKE ENERGY CENTER FOR THE ARTS – MAHAFFEY THEATER ON JANUARY 12, 2022. St. Petersburg, Fla. (July 12, 2021) – With independent spirit and message-giving of the moment, GRAMMY® Award-winner Ledisi is set to appear at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater with Ledisi Sings Nina on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. This tribute to Ledisi’s “Shero,” Nina Simone, follows the release of her upcoming album by the same name. Tickets to this performance range from $45.50 to $79.50 and will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available online at TheMahaffey.com. Members of Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts have access to an exclusive presale starting Wednesday, July 14 at 10 a.m. Members can call (727) 300-2000 to reserve their seats.