Yesterday’s Nintendo Switch OLED Model announcement caught pretty much everyone by surprise with reactions varying across the spectrum. Nick covered it great in his piece about it the other day. I myself didn’t really set any expectations for what a revision would look like. A 4k upgrade would have been nice but I’m not really all that disappointed. I myself am considering an upgrade and I thought I’d break down my thought process here and maybe help someone else out considering the same thing: is the Nintendo Switch OLED Model at $349.99 worth the upgrade?