There’s long been a question around storytelling: is it possible to tell an engrossing story where your central character is inherently unlikeable, or at least not a good person? It’s a tricky balance, but television has long proved an ideal place to tell such tales – just look at Breaking Bad, or The Sopranos. When it comes to Peacemaker, John Cena’s character in James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad, who’s also getting his own eight-episode series on HBO Max penned in its entirety by Gunn himself, the filmmaker doesn’t mince his words about how not-good a guy he is. “Peacemaker’s a piece of shit,” he says. “He’s not a good guy. And he wears the goofiest costume you’ve ever seen in your life.”