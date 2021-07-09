Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

An entrancing listen to a jazz great, Alice Coltrane

By Andy Beta
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the years since Alice Coltrane passed from this world in 2007, a paradigm shift has occurred. For much of her lifetime, she and her music stood in the shadow of her husband, the late John Coltrane, a jazz titan and a near saintly figure in 20th-century American music. In...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Coltrane
Person
Pharoah Sanders
Person
John Coltrane
Person
Ornette Coleman
Person
Yoko Ono
Person
Mccoy Tyner
Person
Ravi Coltrane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Orchestral Music#Electronic Music#American#Hindi#Impulse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
News Break
Disneyland
Related
MusicSan Francisco Chronicle

Listen: A Tina Turner classic spruced up, plus a posthumous release from trumpet great Roy Hargrove

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Rodrigo Amarante, “Drama” (Polyvinyl) You might already know Rodrigo Amarante, a native of Rio de Janeiro, as the voice behind “Tuyo,” the theme song to Netflix’s popular show about the Colombian drug trade, “Narcos.” The singer-songwriter gained fame in Brazil with the cultish alternative rock band Los Hermanos and then seeped deeper into the American indie scene playing with bohemian polyglot Devendra Banhart as well as Little Joy, a band he co-founded with Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti. On his sophomore solo release, Amarante’s singular talents have rarely sounded more gorgeous. Tracks like the orchestral and atmospheric “Sky Beneath,” the true Tropicália of “Maré” and the samba instrumentals of “Eu Com Você” show the scope of his multilingual artistry.
Theater & Danceloudersound.com

Steve Vai: 8 songs that changed my life

Steve Vai has a well-deserved reputation as one of the great modern rock guitarists. But the thoughtful New York-born musician is convinced that his magnum opus is still to come. “Over the next year and a half I’m looking to make three records that are different to anything I’ve ever...
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Chris Barber – ‘A Trailblazer’s Legacy’

(Last Music Co LMCD227. Album review by Denny Ilett) Serving as a fitting memorial to trombonist Chris Barber’s extraordinary career, A Trailblazer’s Legacy is a beautifully packaged 4-CD boxed set containing 69 tracks covering the entirety of his nearly 70 years as a bandleader. An 18,000-word biography/discography by Alyn Shipton accompanies the set along with countless archive photos chronicling an exceptional life.
MusicNPR

New Music Friday: The Top 8 Albums Out On July 16

After releasing her relentlessly catchy debut single, "Whip My Hair" in 2010 (when she was just nine years old), the singer and rapper Willow went on to release more than a half-dozen albums and EPs of mostly uptempo pop and dance music. But on her latest album, Lately I Feel Everything, the now 20-year-old artist gets loud and electric with a collection of '90s-influenced guitar rock, inspired by Wicked Wisdom, the nu-metal band her mother, Jada Pinkett-Smith, used to be in. We open this week's show with Lately I Feel Everything, and talk about Willow's exponential growth as an artist.
MusicNPR

Re-Revising 'The History Of Jazz'

For most contemporary music consumers, listening to jazz is a historical exercise. Miles Davis' Kind Of Blue is, at the time of writing, still No. 3 on Billboard's Jazz Albums chart 61 years after it was released, much to the chagrin of the artists making music in the same tradition today.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Ravi Coltrane On Alice Coltrane’s ‘Kirtan: Turiya Sings’

As part of the 2021 Alice Coltrane release Kirtan: Turiya Sings, Ravi Coltrane, the son of Alice Coltrane and producer of the project put together a note to be included in the album. uDiscover is proud to present the note, which explains the thinking behind its unique sound. In 1981,...
Musicjazziz.com

Pat Metheny, The Cookers, Kurt Elling & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. This week’s roundup features the premiere of a new song from supergroup The Cookers, new music by Pat Metheny, Kurt Elling and more. New Songs and Videos. The...
Theater & Danceacousticguitar.com

Learn the Haitian Classical Masterpiece ‘Dance of the Hounsies’ on Acoustic Guitar

From the September/October 2021 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By Marc Ribot. In 1965, Marc Ribot, then an 11-year-old aspiring rock musician, started taking classical guitar lessons from a close family friend, Frantz Casseus, who took inspiration from the folk forms of his native Haiti. Though in his professional life Ribot would go on to make quite dissimilar and beautifully off-center music, both on his own and with a range of collaborators—Tom Waits, Elvis Costello, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, John Zorn, Marianne Faithful, and McCoy Tyner, to name a few—he would carry with him the formative concepts he gleaned from his time with Casseus. To preserve his mentor’s legacy, in 1993 Ribot released Marc Ribot Plays Solo Guitar Works of Frantz Casseus. Long out of print, the album has been reissued with bonus tracks recorded in 2020, in CD, digital, and, for the first time, vinyl formats. Here Ribot breaks down one of Casseus’ masterpieces. —Adam Perlmutter.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Roy Hargrove: In Harmony

Roy Hargrove is a trumpeter often affiliated with styles of music beyond jazz including hip-hop and soul. In addition, Mulgrew Miller is character that has always proven his versatile piano playing. However, this album is a melting pot of well-loved standards and compositions written by an array of influences. In Harmony presents previously unreleased live recordings by these two from Merkin Hall, New York City (2006) and Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania (2007).
Musicxpn.org

PRESS PLAY: 8 New Albums out July 16th!

A midsummer’s crop of new albums? Do go on! John Mayer reunites with producer Don Was for the sleek and stylized Sob Rock. Though the album is only occasionally as ‘yacht rock’ (or ‘roséwave,’ for that matter) as its Winwood/Scaggs/Palmer-indebted cover suggests, it boasts plenty of Mayer’s skillful guitar work as well as contributions from Maren Morris and Cautious Clay. Following her 2019 breakout, lo-fi phenom Clairo returns with her intimate and tender second album, Sling. Returning to his Chet Faker moniker, singer/producer Nick Murphy explores rhythms and atmospheres on Hotel Surrender. Imminent XPN Fest headliners Tedeschi Trucks Band (and guest Trey Anastasio) present a recording of their one-off run-through of Derek and the Dominos’ seminal 1970 LP Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, which they staged for the 2019 LOCKN’ festival. Adventurous LA artist Lawrence Rothman puts their own spin on sun-bleached Americana on the Lucinda Williams- and Amanda Shires-featuring Good Morning, America. Brazilian-born Rodrigo Amarante might be best-known for his song “Tuyo” serving as the theme to the series Narcos; his new solo album, Drama, draws inspiration from bossa nova and The Rolling Stones. Canadian folk-pop heroes Barenaked Ladies‘ Detour de Force is their first release in four years, featuring topical songs the venerable group constructed in lockdown. Santigold, Ziggy Marley, The Clash’s Mick Jones, and others make appearances on Solid Gold U-Roy, the final album by reggae icon U-Roy, who passed away in February of this year. PRESS PLAY on these new releases (and a bunch more) below…
MusicGuitar Player

Jazz Great Wes Montgomery Explains Why the Guitar is “Not a Perfect Instrument”

When the electric guitar began to catch on in the ‘50s and ‘60s, jazz music flourished and a new generation of guitar heroes emerged. Since the release of the L-5 jazzbox in 1923, Gibson had been leading the charge in the f-hole archtop market, and in 1951, the single-cutaway electric version – the L-5CES – made its debut.
Musicgoodmenproject.com

Jazz Masters

This informational blog provides documentary information about prominent jazz musicians. NOTE: this blog was compiled with and reprinted with the permission of Adbul Akailmat, PhD. Charlie Parker. Billie Holiday. Bud Powell. Sarah Vaughn. Sonny Rollins. Nina Simone. John Coltrane. Carmen McRae. Charlie Mingus. Ella Fitzgerald. Max Roach. Shirley Horn. Dizzy...
MusicPosted by
InsideHook

Anthony Bourdain’s 70s Playlist Includes Brian Eno, Curtis Mayfield and The Clash

There’s a bit on Patton Oswalt’s 2007 album Werewolves and Lollipops where the comedian makes an apt comparison between chefs and rock stars. As that routine shows, the lines between music and food are more blurred than you might expect — and it’s hard not to think of Anthony Bourdain as one of the figures who had a foot in each world for most of his life. It’s worth mentioning that a host of musicians paid tribute to the late chef and writer upon his death in 2018, and that musician and producer Steve Albini contributed to Bourdain’s World Travel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy