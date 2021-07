Australia-based singer-songwriter Elaskia delivers an emotive slice of cinematic pop on the new track “Can’t Help Loving You,” detailing the heartbreak of losing someone you love. The delicate offering brings a minimalistic piano-led melody as the powerful grasp of Elaskia bold yet angelic vocals ushers a rush of relatable feelings related to loss. Despite the pain that the track portrays at its forefront, Elaskia weaves the narrative with the empowerment of letting go of the pain and moving on through her songwriting prowess.