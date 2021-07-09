Cancel
Third of Shoppers Cite Cost as Biggest Barrier to Healthy Eating

By Bridget Goldschmidt
progressivegrocer.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to “COVID-19 Has Elevated the Health & Wellness Trends of Recent Years,” a report from Acosta, a global integrated sales and marketing services provider in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, 33% of today’s shoppers said that cost was the greatest obstacle to healthy eating. The report discusses the pandemic’s considerable effect on shopper priorities and advises how the industry can best meet consumer demands amid this new normal.

progressivegrocer.com

