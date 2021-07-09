Cancel
Dallas, TX

Updates From a French Chef and a Restaurateur With Ambitious Projects in the Works

By Eve Hill-Agnus
dmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 2 in the afternoon at the Knox Street brasserie Up on Knox, it can seem like everyone is sipping a crisp white wine and finishing the last of their brown-butter trout almondine or brilliant-green fava bean hummus. There are changes afoot in the brasserie in the months since the pandemic. Quietly, Bruno Davaillon, our city’s only Michelin-lauded chef, joined fellow Frenchman-restaurateur Stephan Courseau to update the menu of this sidewalk bistro. But the duo is dreaming beyond bistro fare.

