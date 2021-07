GBP/USD is attempting to hold its ground against a rising US Dollar. FTSE 100 bounces off 7,000 after its recent pullback. GBP/USD is attempting to hold its ground above 1.3802. This area has been significant for the last 4 months, having stopped a bearish reversal on at least three prior occasions, but the pair is facing increased selling pressure amid a rising Dollar, which could see price action break below this level of support.