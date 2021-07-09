One out of every two U.S. adults is living with a chronic disease, such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes. Physical activity, like walking, can reduce illness from chronic diseases. To encourage physical activity, Mayor Saverino is hosting four “Move with the Mayor” events at the Carol Stream Town Center this summer. “We care about our residents and want them to be healthy, and with an event like this we can help focus on physical activity,” said Mayor Saverino.