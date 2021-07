Earlier this week, it was reported that Lil Durk's home in Atlanta had been surrounded by police following a mysterious incident, and on Thursday, TMZ revealed that the troubling situation had been caused by a violent shootout. As previously reported, several unidentified individuals allegedly broke into Lil Durk's house, and although the identity and motives of the intruders haven't been shared yet, it was made clear that Lil Durk and his fiancée, India Royale, discharged their weapons at the home invaders.