MADISON- With a thrown ball from pitcher Reid Detmers to Zach Short of the Tennessee Smokies, the Rocket City Trash Pandas on home opening night began its inaugural season on May 11 before an overflow crowd of more than 7,500 at Toyota Field. The Trash Pandas lost the game 4-3 in extra innings, but began what has been a very successful season for the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.