GRDHD reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, 1 COVID-19 death; 5 new cases in Ohio County
OWENSBORO, Ky. — Friday, July 9, 2021, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 48 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 15 in Daviess County, 2 in Hancock County, 18 in Henderson County, 5 in Ohio County, 6 in Union County, and 2 in Webster County. The COVID-19 death was a resident of Daviess County. Our current 7 day average for new cases in the 7 county district is 12.4 new cases a day. The newly reported cases were investigated between July 6th and July 8th.ocmonitor.com
