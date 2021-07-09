Cancel
Well Woman Weekly: Jade Kearney on Black Parenthood and Postpartum Mental Health

bloodandmilk.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJade Kearney, who has a background in education, talent development, yoga, and mindfulness, is the Founder and CEO of She Matters, a digital community created to serve Black women’s mental health needs, specifically Black parents who are coping with postpartum anxiety and depression. As a mother who experienced both postpartum anxiety and depression during her postnatal journey, Jade seeks to create a space for Black women to connect and discuss their mental wellness. In addition, She Matters provides access to culturally competent therapists and mental health resources for the community.

