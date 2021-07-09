Tourism businesses see strong July 4 weekend, but workforce shortage a major problem
The Maine Tourism Association (MTA) recently polled its members about July 4th weekend business, visitor trends, and how the workforce shortage is affecting business. According to Tony Cameron, chief executive officer, members responding to the survey stated that nearly 40% said business was better than a normal year like 2019, while 47% said businesses was 75-100% of normal. Only 5% said business was worse than usual over the holiday weekend.www.wiscassetnewspaper.com
