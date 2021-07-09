Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

How To Enhance "Operational Learning" In Biopharma

meddeviceonline.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy John Wilkes (AstraZeneca), Clifford Berry (Takeda), Amy D. Wilson, Ph.D. (Biogen), Ashley Waddey (Biogen), and Jim Morris (NSF Health Sciences) We appreciate the positive feedback from readers following our two-part series, “Human Performance in Biopharma Operations.” The series mentioned the importance of operational learning. Since several readers expressed interest in this topic, we are expanding on operational learning in this article – providing examples to contextualize operational learning and offering guidance based on our experience. We welcome your feedback and invite you to complete the short survey following this article.

www.meddeviceonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsf Health Sciences#Warehouse Associates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
AstraZeneca
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Will This Biopharma Company Continue to Crush It?

An FDA approval opened the doors to increased revenue. COVID-19 has had a negative impact on migraine sufferers. Investors are quickly taking notice of sales and potential. If you've ever had a migraine or know someone who has, you know it's something you would pretty much do anything to get rid of. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (NYSE:BHVN), a commercial-stage pharma company focused on drugs that target the nervous system, is keenly aware of the relief that migraine treatment can bring to these sufferers.
Public Healthmeddeviceonline.com

Medtech Innovation: 3 Strategies For Leveraging Agile Methodologies

Deregulation, consumers’ prioritization of health, and interest in remote care have set the stage for innovation by medtech firms. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, regulations have loosened to quickly provide healthcare solutions to the shifting, now often remote, landscape; these include the expedited state licensure for physicians to practice in other states, increased Medicare reimbursements for providers, and relaxation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) to name but a few. After over a year of doing more than we ever thought possible remotely, the interest in and acclimatization to remote services has grown. Along with looking for remote solutions, there has been a general reprioritization of health since the global pandemic. Taking cues from customers’ newfound interest in remote options and reprioritization of health can open the door for medtech companies to provide innovative solutions, not just now but for years to come, capitalizing on the growth opportunities and lightened regulation.
SoftwareItproportal

How AI is helping learning in the enterprise

In 2019 Josh Bersin and Marc Zao Sanders ran a survey with Linkedin to find out more about the ‘flow of work’ surrounding knowledge workers, which include people whose jobs involve handling or using information. It turns out there are some common trends amongst them: There are 780 million knowledge workers globally and they spend 19 percent of their time gathering information and searching for data. That’s nearly a full day a week spent searching.
SoftwareForbes

How The IIoT And MES Work Together To Enhance Operations

John Clemons is a Consultant for Rockwell Automation and Maverick Technologies, a leading platform-independent automation solutions provider. When it comes to Industry 4.0, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is at the top of everyone’s list. The reason for this is simple. Smart technologies, like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR), digital twins/threads, cloud/edge computing and more can be deployed as they’re needed, but the IIoT is the foundation for just about everything that’s part of smart manufacturing.
ElectronicsPosted by
Rental

Digital Solutions are Transforming the Aerial Access Industry

Hearing about the autonomous work sites of the future, where machines communicate with each other and the people that manage them, can sound like some far-off concept that’s still years down the road. But it’s actually closer than you think as technological advancements continue to redefine expectations and experiences in nearly every aspect of the construction industry — including access equipment such as mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs). As the industry continues to take steps toward connected jobsites, today’s MEWP users are seeking new opportunities to interact with these machines.
Businessrdworldonline.com

SPT Labtech announces leadership transformation

SPT Labtech, a laboratory automation solutions company for the life sciences industry, announces changes in its leadership team to further capitalize on its organic and acquisition-led growth. David Newble has been appointed CEO, SPT Labtech, stepping up from his previous position as managing director. In his new capacity he takes...
Businessmartechseries.com

NLX Announces New Senior Appointments to Drive Growth

Brian Dawson, Ellie Ransom, and Fadi Baaklini are welcomed to the team by NLX CEO Andrei Papancea. Voice AI start-up NLX has announced three new senior appointments as the company prepares for a period of further growth and expansion. Brian Dawson has joined as Head of Business Development; Fadi Baaklini...
Healthaithority.com

SBH Health System Selects ElectrifAi Machine Learning Technology To Transform Operations

Will deliver fast and reliable machine learning solutions to SBH Health System. ElectrifAi, one of the world’s leading companies in practical artificial intelligence (AI) and pre-built machine learning (ML) models, announced today its collaboration with St. Barnabas Hospital, the flagship of the SBH Health System, a teaching institution caring for an underserved population in the Bronx.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Deal with an Imbalanced Dataset in Machine Learning

A staple in every collection of machine learning interview questions out there, imbalanced datasets are a common problem we need to deal with. Imagine you are trying to build a classification model, and you have two classes: Cats and Dogs. Unfortunately, your data is very skewed: there are 950 cat pictures and 50 dog pictures.
Electronicsarxiv.org

CamTuner: Reinforcement-Learning based System for Camera Parameter Tuning to enhance Analytics

Sibendu Paul, Kunal Rao, Giuseppe Coviello, Murugan Sankaradas, Oliver Po, Y. Charlie Hu, Srimat T. Chakradhar. Complex sensors like video cameras include tens of configurable parameters, which can be set by end-users to customize the sensors to specific application scenarios. Although parameter settings significantly affect the quality of the sensor output and the accuracy of insights derived from sensor data, most end-users use a fixed parameter setting because they lack the skill or understanding to appropriately configure these parameters. We propose CamTuner, which is a system to automatically, and dynamically adapt the complex sensor to changing environments. CamTuner includes two key components. First, a bespoke analytics quality estimator, which is a deep-learning model to automatically and continuously estimate the quality of insights from an analytics unit as the environment around a sensor change. Second, a reinforcement learning (RL) module, which reacts to the changes in quality, and automatically adjusts the camera parameters to enhance the accuracy of insights. We improve the training time of the RL module by an order of magnitude by designing virtual models to mimic essential behavior of the camera: we design virtual knobs that can be set to different values to mimic the effects of assigning different values to the camera's configurable parameters, and we design a virtual camera model that mimics the output from a video camera at different times of the day. These virtual models significantly accelerate training because (a) frame rates from a real camera are limited to 25-30 fps while the virtual models enable processing at 300 fps, (b) we do not have to wait until the real camera sees different environments, which could take weeks or months, and (c) virtual knobs can be updated instantly, while it can take 200-500 ms to change the camera parameter settings. Our dynamic tuning approach results in up to 12% improvement in the accuracy of insights from several video analytics tasks.
ComputersTechRepublic

7 steps: Learn how to migrate to Linux desktop

Many businesses depends on Linux and open source in the data center or any number of Linux-based virtual machines hosted on a third-party cloud service. So why are you continuing to ignore Linux on the desktop? Is it because Windows is simply the desktop operating system you’ve always used and can’t figure out a reason to make the switch? Or are you afraid your end-users won’t be able to accept that drastic change? Given that so much of what users do these days happens within a web browser, using a less-than-reliable and easily broken OS as Windows should be a no-brainer of a switch.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Iodine derivative kills SARS-CoV-2 within 90 sec

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2), which is the causative agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is often transmitted to others through respiratory droplets from saliva and nasal fluid. When an individual is infected with COVID-19, these tiny droplets contain SARS-CoV-2 viral particles that have a diameter within the range of 0-10 micrometers (µm).
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Asset Performance Management Software Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Siemens, GE Digital, SAP

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Asset Performance Management Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Asset Performance Management Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Asset Performance Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Businessaithority.com

NetFortris Strengthens Sales Leadership Team With The Addition Of 3 Tech Sales Executives

Managed Services Provider Adds Telecom and IT Sales Professionals Nathan Pavelka, Rik Eppard and Darrell Royal. NetFortris, an award-winning end-to-end provider of managed cloud communication solutions and network services, including hosted voice, SD-WAN and SIP Trunking, has strengthened its commitment to revenue growth and the channel community with the addition of three sales leaders – each with decades of experience in technology and sales leadership.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Customer Journey Analytics Market to Witness Stunning Growth | IBM, Pointillist, Quadient, Kitewheel

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Customer Journey Analytics Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Customer Journey Analytics Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Customer Journey Analytics market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Customer Journey Analytics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Technologyaithority.com

City of Greater Geelong Standardises on Nintex Promapp to Modernise Operations

Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, announced that the City of Greater Geelong has chosen Nintex Promapp to support the council’s digital transformation and modernisation efforts. Seeking a more effective way to manage its processes, the City of Greater Geelong in January 2021 commenced using Nintex Promapp...
HealthPosted by
Forbes

How Social Recognition Can Enhance Your Back-To-Office Strategy

HR Exec and VP of Solutions Consulting at Workhuman, helping HR leaders build positive, high-performing cultures with measurable results. Navigating the nuances of remote work and safety protocols during Covid-19 was something few of us expected to deal with in 2020 and 2021 — but we’ve gotten through it. Now, are you ready for what the Society for Human Resource Management is calling the “turnover tsunami”?
EconomyCMSWire

How CIOs Define Innovative Customer Experience

Economist Theodore Levitt once said a business's purpose is to "create and keep a customer." This simple statement cut through the business strategies of the time that focused on short-term financial gains. Today’s enterprises know that customers matter and that creating and keeping a customer is about delivering a great customer experience.
Economybostonnews.net

Digital Transformation In Manufacturing Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Google, Cognex, IBM, Deloitte

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Digital Transformation In Manufacturing Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Digital Transformation In Manufacturing Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Digital Transformation In Manufacturing market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Digital Transformation In Manufacturing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy