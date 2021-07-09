Does Killian Boulevard Need Another Stop Light?

Cleaning up after yourself was probably something you were told to do often growing up by your parents. Today on WJON's "What Up Wednesday" we talked the problem of littering in the St. Cloud area. Some listeners feel this problem is getting worse. Many say they are finding themselves seeing trash in public parks, along roadways and on their own property. A listener says cigarette butts are often times seen at intersections along highway 15 in St. Cloud, another listener has been noticing dog droppings on roads and properties when they should have been cleaned up by their owners.