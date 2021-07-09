An entrancing listen to a jazz great, Alice Coltrane

DAN VOLOHOV TALKS W/ JOHN MCLAUGHLIN - GUITAR-VIRTUOSO, COMPOSER, FOUNDER OF MAHAVISHNU ORCHESTRA. First impressions are very important. But quite often, we forget about them – lose in the stream of memory. Those we have left usually are the most important and dear ones. Even though, my first introduction to the music of John McLaughlin wasn’t particularly special, I still remember that psychedelic effect of his guitar-parts on “Birds Of Fire”. A melody alternating with the great degree of tension. These are my first memories of McLaughlin. At that point, John has already passed his path – from being Tony Williams’ and Miles Davis’ side-man to the band leader and the moving force behind Mahavishnu Orchestra.