Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

I ranked 5 popular short shorts for men—and one pair was a clear winner

By Award Winners
reviewed.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Men’s short shorts is one of summer’s biggest trends, and I’m all for it. I, like many TikTok users before me, am a campaigner for the thigh-baring inseam movement. I believe shorts that rise a few inches above the knee are more flattering on my body and make me feel more confident and stylish. In my experience, 5-inch inseams are the perfect length on my 5-foot, 11-inch frame.

www.reviewed.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Shorts#Running Shorts#Short Shorts#Organic Cotton#Reviewed#Tiktok#Patagonia Baggies#Navy#Tencel#Vuori Men#Black Camo#Black Linen Texture#Grey Camo#Kelp Micro Dot#Banks#Columbia Men S Sizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Apparelreviewed.com

These $95 sweat shorts are my go-to summer uniform

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Every year when summer arrives, I bid a final farewell to my favorite pair of joggers and pack them away until it’s time to return back indoors. But why sacrifice that wonderful comfort if I don’t have to? What if I could find a pair of shorts as cozy as my sweats? After hearing rave reviews from friends, I decided to try Onia, a leisurewear brand with some seriously sharp looks suitable for summer.
Apparelreviewed.com

8 men’s tank tops for when it’s too hot for sleeves

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. When trying to stay cool in the summertime, the less clothing you have to wear, the better. While lightweight tops like camp collar shirts invite a cool breeze, the unbearably hot days call for something with even less fabric—like a tank top or A-shirt, which is short for "athletic shirt." Here are 10 sleeveless shirts you can wear as a base layer under a button-up or on their own when the temperatures soar.
Apparelreviewed.com

10 patterned men's shirts that really make a statement

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. When shopping for men’s shirts, you can always find a rainbow of solid colors to choose from. But if you’re looking to switch up your attire with something more visually interesting, consider a classic-cut shirt in a bold, attention-grabbing pattern. From bandana paisleys to animal prints, here are 10 men’s shirts sure to incorporate more fun and flair into your wardrobe.
ApparelRunnersWorld

The 8 Best Shorts for Men to Invest in This Summer

It’s time to break out your best shorts for the warm weather season. The right length and fit of your shorts make all the difference for flattering style with little-to-no effort required. While we like to keep our style classic for the most part (because no one wants to look back on summer 2021 pictures and cringe), there are a few men’s summer shorts trends you should consider flexing this season, from Bermuda shorts to pleated shorts to even utility shorts. Check out these eight styles to see which shorts trends you want to get in on:
Apparelspy.com

The Best White Tennis Shoes for On and Off the Court Fashion

You can trace a line between so many sports and their contributions to footwear culture. Basketball shoes have long been a fixture of casual wear, with fans spending big bucks to rock their favorite player’s signature shoes. Skateboarding shoes — with a heavy lift from companies like Vans — are a staple of alternative music culture at this point. And white tennis shoes, with their sporty, retro look, mark a fashion classic influencing the styles of regular guys everywhere. Versatile and comfortable, white tennis shoes pair with pretty much every outfit, making them the perfect daily shoe.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

If You're Wearing These Shorts, I Know You're a Fashion Person

There are certain items that have become fashion person calling cards. Whether it be a petite Jacquemus bag or an oversized blazer, there's a laundry list of things that have maybe yet to hit the mainstream but are so popular among fashion insiders that when I spot them IRL, I just know the person in question is clued into the key trends. Today, I'm focusing your attention on one fashion-person wardrobe staple in particular: Bermuda shorts. While the trend was definitely deemed "out there" when it first landed on radars, it's now thought of as an updated closet staple.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Street Style is Alive and Well—Shop the Looks of All the Couture Showgoers

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Outside the fall 2021 couture shows, street style was back and better than ever. Vogue’s Senior Fashion News writer, Emily Farra, described it perfectly: showgoers showed up in more “personal, eclectic ensembles” with a “refreshing new energy.” Captured by street-style photographer Acielle, you could feel how happy everyone was to be out at shows again—you could also make the case that the must-have accessory was a smile. Who can blame us; after a year plus of virtual fashion weeks and digital shows, it’s more than exciting to see a return to all-out dressing up and being together again, no matter the sartorial camp you identify with.
Hair Caretheeverygirl.com

I Tried 8 Popular Dry Shampoos on My Fine Hair—Here’s How They Ranked

As much as I love to be a productive, working gal, I also love sleep. The thought of getting to snooze my alarm for an extra 30 minutes (or an entire hour—TBH I did that this morning) truly makes my heart skip a beat. There’s nothing like sleeping in, even if it’s for just a little longer. Sometimes I even set my alarm earlier just for the sole purpose of hitting snooze. However, as we’ve discussed multiple times previously, my oilier-than-average hair doesn’t like to go more than a day between washes. While I can make do (ha, get it, hairdo?) with top knots, messy buns, and half-up ponytails, after a while, it’s just obvious that my hair is dirty and I have no choice but to put it up.
ApparelPosted by
TheDailyBeast

These Everlane Workout Shorts Are Replacing All of My Old Pairs

Scouting Report: These exercise shorts could be worn out to dinner if need be. They’re comfortable, moisture wicking, and are linerless (which means no wedgies!). A few weeks ago, a friend asked me why I wasn’t wearing shorts, despite it being 80 degrees and humid. “Because it’s impossible to find a good pair for men,” I said. I stood by this statement—it is definitely harder than it needs to be, mainly because so many things can go wrong with shorts—the cut can be strange, there can be too many pockets, not enough, or they aren’t deep enough, the lining can get in the way, the list goes on. Well ladies and germs, if you feel the same way, I have good news: I’ve found what I think are the best shorts around.
Apparelmoneysavingmom.com

Girl’s Sweet Shorts Sets (5 Pairs) just $20 + shipping!

Stock up on bike shorts with this deal on these Girl’s Sweet Shorts Sets!. Zulily has these Girl’s Sweet Shorts Sets (5 pairs) for just $20 today!. These are perfect to wear under dresses. Great back to school find!. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today,...
Appareldaytonatimes.com

Top summer fashion trends: Looks from the ’70s and ’90s

The summer 2021 fashion trends are in full effect. This is the time for warmer weather, bright colors or prints, and experimenting with countless looks and styles. While some trends are highly expected like shorts, tank tops and sandals, many fashion influencers have found their own way to put twists on their personal style this season.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
whowhatwear

I Played Stylist for My Friend and Pulled These Zara, H&M, and Madewell Items

As the fashion editor in my friend group, I'm typically the go-to source for shopping and style recommendations. One of my friends recently asked me for my advice on a few affordable finds she could add to her offering to upgrade her wardrobe. I played personal stylist and ended up going through three go-to stores for many—Zara, H&M, and Madewell. There were five front-runners I sent her (the first in the grouping coming your way below).
ApparelAugusta Free Press

Best online fashion clothing stores for men 2021

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The art of dressing well has been significantly adorned by men around the world. In fact, men’s attention to style and effort to define a separate style of flaunting is quite notable. However, sometimes budget could stand out as a barrier in the way of envy, which can be a valid reason to procrastinate or proceed further.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Wave Breaker Super Shock Shadow Duo Review & Swatches

ColourPop Wave Breaker Super Shock Shadow Duo ($12.00 for 0.07 oz.) is a new cream eyeshadow duo designed to complement the High Tides palette. It features Coconut, a repromote, and Shore Thing, which is new (at least to me!). Both shades were pigmented, emollient, and fairly easy to work with, though Coconut was a little more emollient than ideal.
ApparelPosted by
SPY

The Best Oversized Shirts for Men

The oversized tee has gained popularity over the last few years or so and brands have taken notice. In previous years, boxy tees were seen as “dad apparel” or just plain old unfashionable, but my, how the tables have turned. One of the main things to look for in an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy