I ranked 5 popular short shorts for men—and one pair was a clear winner
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Men’s short shorts is one of summer’s biggest trends, and I’m all for it. I, like many TikTok users before me, am a campaigner for the thigh-baring inseam movement. I believe shorts that rise a few inches above the knee are more flattering on my body and make me feel more confident and stylish. In my experience, 5-inch inseams are the perfect length on my 5-foot, 11-inch frame.www.reviewed.com
Comments / 0