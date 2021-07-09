Cancel
Business

Consilium Unveils Delegated Underwriting Authority Services for Re/Insurance Market

Insurance Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsilium, the London-based insurance and reinsurance broker, part of the Aventum Group, has unveiled “Exponential,” a new global delegated underwriting authority (DUA) service for coverholders, which aims to disrupt the prevailing market for binder placements and help coverholders grow their businesses exponentially. Available to both insurance and reinsurance coverholders globally,...

www.insurancejournal.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Underwriting#Insurance Premiums#The Aventum Group#Digital#Dua#Mga#Exponential#Accident Health#A H#Chersterfield#Rokstone#Direct Insurance Group
