Consilium Unveils Delegated Underwriting Authority Services for Re/Insurance Market

ADP, Teleperformance, Accenture, Concentrix and Arvato take Top 5 spots among world’s largest third-party BPS providers. Everest Group today released the seventh annual edition of “The Everest Group BPS Top 50™,” a ranking of the world’s largest third-party providers of business process services (BPS). The list was launched in 2015 as the first of its kind for the global industry, which is valued at more than US$200 billion. The ranking is based on 2020 revenues and year-on-year growth.