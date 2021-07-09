Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People Moves: LoPiccolo Takes on Client Engagement at AXIS Re; WTW’s Layton Joins Lockton Re; Futers Returns to RMS in UK

Insurance Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s International People Moves, appointments are detailed from AXIS Re, Lockton Re and catastrophe modeling company RMS. A summary of these new hires follows here. AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. announced the appointment of Matt LoPiccolo as strategic account executive, Global Brokers, for its client engagement initiative, AXIS Re Strategic Partners.

www.insurancejournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Brokers#Aig#Uk#Wtw#Futers Returns#Reinsurance#U S Digital Distribution#Axis Re S Global Brokers#Axis Insurance#U S Distribution#Us Digital Distribution#Aig#Marshmclennan#Specialty Division#Jlt#Insurdata#Huupe Com#Agrisk#The Asia Risk Center#Business Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
IndustryStamford Advocate

TPx Recognized as Top MSP on Channel Futures MSP 501

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering managed IT, cybersecurity, connectivity and cloud communications, has been named one of the world’s premier managed service providers on the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. TPx has been selected as one of the technology...
BusinessTimes Union

NetFortris Strengthens Sales Leadership Team with the Addition of 3 Tech Sales Executives

PLANO, Texas (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. NetFortris, an award-winning end-to-end provider of managed cloud communication solutions and network services, including hosted voice, SD-WAN and SIP Trunking, has strengthened its commitment to revenue growth and the channel community with the addition of three sales leaders – each with decades of experience in technology and sales leadership.
BusinessSFGate

Learning Technologies Group (LTG) to acquire GP Strategies

LONDON (PRWEB) July 16, 2021. Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), a leader in the high-growth workplace learning and talent industry, has entered into an agreement to acquire GP Strategies for $394 million (£284 million). A significant advance for LTG, the addition of GP Strategies introduces strongly complementary workforce transformation capabilities....
Marketsbostonnews.net

Business Consulting Services Market to See Revolutionary Growth | Accenture, KPMG, Deloitte

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Business Consulting Services Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Business Consulting Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Businessaithority.com

NightDragon, Macnica Networks Launch Innovative Partnership To Expand Portfolio Company Go-To-Market Reach

Partnership with Macnica Networks will help NightDragon’s portfolio companies accelerate sales into the fast-growing Japanese technology market. NightDragon, a dedicated cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy investment firm, announced it is partnering with Macnica Networks, Japan’s largest distribution company and a global technology solutions distribution company, for a partnership agreement to extend the reach of its portfolio companies into the Japanese market.
BusinessInsurance Journal

AIG Plans Sale of Life Business to Blackstone and in IPO

American International Group Inc. plans to use an IPO to sell part of its life and retirement business, while Blackstone Group Inc. agreed to buy a sizeable stake, according to a person familiar with the matter. AIG and Blackstone said on Wednesday the private equity firm would pay $2.2 billion...
EconomyInsurance Journal

Coalition Enters Canadian Excess Cyber Insurance Market

Coalition, the San Francisco-based cyber insurance and security company, announced it will enter the excess cyber insurance market in Canada to help protect businesses with enhanced coverage. With the coverage, Coalition will provide free access to Coalition’s cyber-security capabilities, including attack surface monitoring, an in-house response team of security experts,...
BusinessInsurance Journal

Allianz Restructures UK Operations into Distinct Commercial and Personal Businesses

Allianz Holdings, the UK subsidiary of Allianz SE, has restructured its operations, to create distinct Personal and Commercial businesses, supported by a number of integrated service functions. These changes represent the next phase in Allianz’s integration of the LV= General Insurance (LV= GI) and L&G General Insurance (L&G GI) businesses...
BusinessInsurance Journal

People Moves: Everest Re Promotes Moskowitz & Bell; AXIS Re Promotes Stirnemann, Janisch & Phillips; Sompo Hires ArgoGlobal’s Serra

This group of International People Moves details appointments at Everest Re, AXIS Re and Sompo International Holdings. A summary of these new hires follows here. Everest Re Group Ltd. announced the appointments of Ari Moskowitz and Peter Bell to critical leadership roles within the company’s Reinsurance Division. Moskowitz has been named senior vice president, chief operations officer and Bell has been named senior vice president, chief executive officer and managing director of Bermuda, subject to BMA approval.
EconomyInsurance Journal

UK Government’s Safety Plan for High-Rise Buildings Could Push Away Investors: Aviva

Aviva Plc, the UK insurer and asset manager, warned the government that new safety proposals for high-rise apartment blocks could steer institutional investors away from the residential property market. The company last year urged the government to consider how its Building Safety Bill, which addresses long-standing concerns around the development...
BusinessInsurance Journal

Beazley Renews Capacity Support for Spring Partners’ Financial Institutions Business

Spring Partners, the London-based managing general agency platform, announced that insurer Beazley has renewed its capacity support for Spring’s financial institutions business for another 12 months from July 1, 2021. Financial details of Beazley’s capacity provision were not disclosed. “The relationship with Beazley has gone from strength to strength over...
TechnologyInsurance Journal

‘Stripe-Like’ Insurance Management API Lula Raises $18 Million

Insurtech startup Lula plans to aggressively hire and expand its product capacity now that it has raised $18 million in new venture capital. Lula is an API (application programming interface) outfit that provides insurance infrastructure for companies including car rental companies, trucking and logistic companies, car sharing platforms, and rentals for military personnel. The technology helps firms manage their insurance programs. It also works with various insurance providers to make episodic insurance available.
BusinessInsurance Journal

IGI Launches European Subsidiary in Malta, Led by Mallia-Milanes from MAPFRE

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGI) announced it has set up a European subsidiary in Malta in order to access business across Europe. International General Insurance Co. (Europe) SE (IGI Europe), a subsidiary of Bermuda-based International General Insurance Co. Ltd., has been granted a license from the Malta Financial Services Authority and is authorized to begin writing business.
BusinessInsurance Journal

People Moves: AXA XL Hires AXIS’ Watson as Snr U/W; Hartford’s Pallett to Tegron; Chubb’s Bagaric to BHSI; MGA Spring Hires AXA XL’s Stanford

These international People Moves detail appointments at AXA XL, Tegron Specialty (the new D&O underwriter), Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, and London-based MGA platform Spring Partners. A summary of these new hires follows here:. AXA XL has appointed David Watson as senior underwriter, Political Risk, Credit & Bond (PRCB), UK &...
Retailarchitecturaldigest.com

Investors Are Buying Into Furniture Re-Commerce. Are Clients?

The finance world seems very bullish these days about online marketplaces that deal in gently used furniture and other home-decor wares. Just last September, industry pioneer Chairish scored $33 million in Series B funding from a handful of sources, and Moderne Ventures recently bestowed $5 million on pre-owned-furniture vendor Kaiyo to underwrite an expansion of the company’s U.S. presence. (Investors have been encouraged, perhaps, by an analogous trend in fashion retail: Reports say that sales of secondhand apparel grew 25 times faster than the overall retail clothing market in 2019.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy