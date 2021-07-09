Cancel
Sports

'Disappointed' NBC Sports, IOC Look to Make Spectator-Less Tokyo Games a Must-Watch

By Kelsey Sutton
AdWeek
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday’s ban of all in-person spectators at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics cast a pall over NBCUniversal’s 7,000-hour coverage plans for the Games. But the broadcaster and organizers of the Summer Olympics, which begin in two weeks, are looking for ways to bring fans back into stadiums and competition venues digitally to retain some of the excitement that comes from having fans in the stands.

