'Disappointed' NBC Sports, IOC Look to Make Spectator-Less Tokyo Games a Must-Watch
Thursday’s ban of all in-person spectators at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics cast a pall over NBCUniversal’s 7,000-hour coverage plans for the Games. But the broadcaster and organizers of the Summer Olympics, which begin in two weeks, are looking for ways to bring fans back into stadiums and competition venues digitally to retain some of the excitement that comes from having fans in the stands.www.adweek.com
