'Disappointed' NBC Sports, IOC Look to Make Spectator-Less Tokyo Games a Must-Watch

Two weeks before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, a state of emergency has been declared by the Japanese government in its latest attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19. It’s another setback for these Olympics, which have already been postponed for a year and will now go ahead without any spectators. With concerns that the Tokyo Olympics could become a super-spreader event, why then are the Games even taking place? The answer lies in the power that the International Olympic Committee – the self-proclaimed “supreme authority” for world sport – holds over the cities and countries that host the Games. If anyone...