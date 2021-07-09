In Brief This Week: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Luminex, Eurofins, and More

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $537.81.