In Brief This Week: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Luminex, Eurofins, and More

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 8 days ago

NEW YORK – Thermo Fisher Scientific and the University of California, Davis West Coast Metabolomics Center announced this week that they have jointly formed the Center of Excellence in Clinical Metabolomics. The center, which will be based on the UC Davis Sacramento campus, will enable targeted and untargeted metabolic profiling...

www.genomeweb.com

