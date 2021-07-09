Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 11:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY PARISH At 1138 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Lacombe, or 11 miles west of Slidell, moving northeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Slidell and Lacombe. This includes Interstate 12 between mile markers 63 and 81. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.