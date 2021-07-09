Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chattooga County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Chattooga, Floyd, Walker by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chattooga; Floyd; Walker SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN CHATTOOGA SOUTHEASTERN WALKER AND NORTHEASTERN FLOYD COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM EDT At 1238 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Center Post, or 7 miles north of Summerville...moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Summerville, Trion, Center Post, Subligna, Suttles Mill, Tidings, Everett Springs and Lake Marvin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chattooga County, GA
County
Walker County, GA
City
Summerville, GA
City
Trion, GA
County
Floyd County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Preparedness#Chattooga#Trion Center Post#Subligna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy