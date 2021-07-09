Special Weather Statement issued for Chattooga, Floyd, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chattooga; Floyd; Walker SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN CHATTOOGA SOUTHEASTERN WALKER AND NORTHEASTERN FLOYD COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM EDT At 1238 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Center Post, or 7 miles north of Summerville...moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Summerville, Trion, Center Post, Subligna, Suttles Mill, Tidings, Everett Springs and Lake Marvin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH