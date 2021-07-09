Cancel
Environment

Forecast: Tropical Storm Elsa brought flooding to CT

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical Storm Elsa caused periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. This is the noon forecast.

Weather
Environment
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Heavy rain today followed by a continued unsettled weather pattern

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The First Alert Weather Team will continue the Yellow Alert for Saturday and into tonight with the threat of heavy rain and flash flooding. Also, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the threat of flash flooding with rainfall accumulation near 3" for localized areas. Rain will remain on the light and moderate side this morning before heavier rain moves in this afternoon. Rainfall rates will be near 1"/hr for some and limit visibility on area roadways. Pooling and ponding will also occur on roadways along with the chance for flooded roads. Heavy to moderate rain will continue this afternoon and early tonight before we transition over to scattered showers by Sunday morning. Scattered showers and cloudy skies are expected through Sunday and rainfall totals will be between 1"-2" with localized amounts near or over 3." the unsettled weather pattern will likely continue into next week as well.
Environmentspectrumlocalnews.com

Another round of storms, heavy rain and flooding expected this weekend

As if we haven't had enough trouble from rain lately, more is expected today into Sunday. Showers, storms and periods of heavy rain are the most concerning. Heads up if you are traveling today. We're expecting a round of thunderstorms to move in. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. tonight. Storms could produce very heavy rainfall in a short period of time.
Albany, GAWALB 10

First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Today will be on the driest of days for South Georgia before more showers and thunderstorms come back. A few areas in South Georgia will see some rainfall today. These storms will bring in mainly heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and some lightning strikes. What does this mean for those who do not get rainfall? Well, we have to deal with the elevated dew points causing heat index values to feel like the upper 90′s and triple digits unlike the true temperatures in the middle 90′s. Sunday is when the northwestern trough pushes our subtropical high pressure eastward and this will drive up rain chances. Showers and thunderstorms are going to be likely for many in southwest Georgia. Some of these storms will back a punch and could be severe, so be cautious. The main threat will be gusty winds and potential for flooding.

