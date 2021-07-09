Special Weather Statement issued for Steuben, Yates by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 12:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Steuben; Yates A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT YATES AND NORTH CENTRAL STEUBEN COUNTIES At 1240 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Middlesex, or 9 miles west of Penn Yan, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Penn Yan, Benton, Potter, Dundee, Middlesex, Italy, Dresden, Guyanoga, Branchport and Ferguson Corners. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.alerts.weather.gov
