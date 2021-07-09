Notice to Bidders- Elgin Library Addition

Elgin Public Library Addition 503 South 2nd Street. Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be accepted until 7:30 p.m., Monday, August 2, at the office of the Elgin City Clerk in the City Hall at Elgin, Nebraska for furnishing all equipment, materials, and labor for construction for the Public Library Addition Project to be built at the Elgin Public Library property 503 South 2nd Street in Elgin, Nebraska. The work shall consist of construction of an addition to the Library and any related incidental work as outlined in the plans.