Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Golden Girls’ Actor Chick Vennera Dies: See Touching Tributes From Fans

By Matthew Wilson
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dlFFs_0asCXO8u00

Fans remember “Golden Girls” actor Chick Vennera with an outpouring of support. The actor passed away on Thursday, July 8th. Vennera was 74-years-old. Several fa

Deadline first reported Vennera’s death, but details later emerged on how the star passed. Vennera’s daughter Nicky confirmed that her father had been battling cancer for some time. Vennera, who retired from acting in the mid-2000s, kept his cancer battle from the public. Nicky says her father passed away in his Burbank, California home.

Vennera entertained audiences in a recurring role on “The Golden Girls” as Enrique/ Pepe. He acted alongside Betty White to humorous effect. But Vennera later found a second wind his career as a voice actor as well. Among his greatest accomplishments, Vennera starred in the beloved animated classic “The Animaniacs.”

Several of Vennera’s associates lamented his death. For instance, Joanna Davidovich posted on Twitter, paying her respect to the actor. Joanna is an animator, who honored Chick’s contribution to voice acting. She wrote, “RIP Chick Vennera. He was a tremendous talent- condolences to his friends, family, and colleagues.”

Meanwhile, the production company Amblin also remembered Vennera as well. Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg owns the production company. They honored Vennera on Twitter with a poignant post. They wrote, “We’re saddened to learn that Chick Vennera, who gave vocal wing to Pesto of The Goodfeathers (amongst other characters) in the original run of @TheAnimaniacs has passed away at 74. Our condolences to Chick’s loved ones, friends, and fellow collaborators.”

Fans Remember ‘Golden Girls’ Actor

Chuck Vennera’s contributions to “Golden Girls” can’t be denied. He turned a recurring but memorable role that’s stood the test of the decades that followed. Vennera was born in Herkimer, New York in 1947. He eventually found his passion for acting after moving to California to study at Pasadena Playhouse.

But many passionate fans best remember Vennera for his work as a voice actor in cartoons. His role as Godpigeon and Pesto entertained a generation of fans. And they all took to social media to honor Vennera and his life. His voice continues to live on, entertaining viewers for many more years to come.

One user wrote: “Rest in Peace to Chick Vennera. The Goodfeathers was one of the first Animaniacs skits I got into; so Chick’s performances as Pesto and Godpigeon were always welcome to hear on TV after a long day out. My heart goes out to Chick’s friends and family in this difficult time.”

And another commented: “Sad news to share. We’ve just heard that Chick Vennera has passed away. He was Pesto and the Godpigeon on #Animaniacs, was in many live action productions and was an acting teacher. We met Chick on our Goodfeathers Reunion and he was AMAZING. RIP Chick and thank you.”

Comments / 2

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

128K+
Followers
14K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chick Vennera
Person
Betty White
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#The Golden Girls#Pasadena Playhouse#Pesto Of The Goodfeathers#Animaniacs#Pesto And Godpigeon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Cartoons
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Made Guest Appearance on ‘Married… With Children’

What do Al Bundy, Peg Bundy, and “Gilligan’s Island” have in common? Glad you asked. A popular star from the CBS sitcom showed up. Obviously, the Bundys were the parents of Kelly [Christina Applegate] and Bud [David Faustino] on “Married… With Children.” It just so happened that in an episode called “Kelly Bounces Back,” Tina Louise made an appearance. Louise played Miss Beck in the popular sitcom.
Burbank, CAMovieWeb

Chick Vennera Dies, Animaniacs and Thank God It's Friday Star Was 74

Chick Vennera, an actor and voiceover artist known for many roles including the movie Thank God It's Friday and the animated series Animaniacs, has passed away. The veteran performer reportedly died on Wednesday at his home in Burbank, California, following a battle with cancer. The death of Chick Vennera was also confirmed by his daughter, Nicky Vennera. He was 74 years old.
Celebritiesoutsider.com

‘Golden Girls’ Star Chick Vennera Got Start in a Broadway Version of a Popular ’70’s Musical

Before he premiered in a three-episode stint on “Golden Girls,’ actor Chick Vennera toured on Broadway for a 1970s production of “Grease.”. Born in 1947, Vennera started his acting career early, taking dance lessons at the age of three and performing at nightclubs while in high school, according to his IMDb bio. Sadly, the Hollywood star died of lung cancer in his Burbank, California, home on Wednesday, July 7. His only daughter Nicky Vennera broke the news about the 74-year-old’s death to The Hollywood Reporter.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Animaniacs' Actor Chick Vennera Dead at 74

Actor Chick Vennera, who starred in the disco movie Thank God It's Friday and The Golden Girls, died on Wednesday. He was 74. Vennera was also known for his voice acting, playing memorable roles in the 1980s The Jetsons episodes and Animaniacs. Vennera's daughter, Nicky Vennera, said her father died after a battle with lung cancer, reports Variety. He died at his home in Burbank, California. He is also survived by his wife, Suzanne.
Celebritiesaudacy.com

Rising star, actor Daniel Mickelson, dies at 23

Daniel Mickelson, an actor and the brother of model Meredith Mickelson, passed away over the July 4th holiday weekend. He was 23 years old. His sister relayed the sad news in an Instagram post on Monday. Underneath a beautiful photo of the two as laughing little kids on a beach,...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
Beauty & FashionGossip Cop

Goldie Hawn’s Face ‘Ruined’ By Too Much Plastic Surgery?

Have “endless” cosmetic procedures left Goldie Hawn‘s face a “disaster”? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing earlier this year. Gossip Cop takes a look at the rumor. Goldie Hawn ‘Obsessed With Stopping Father Time’?. Back in March, the Globe reported Goldie Hawn has taken it too far with cosmetic...
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
Los Angeles, CAPeople

Los Angeles Rapper's Murder Captured on Instagram Live as He's Shot Multiple Times Mid-Conversation

A Los Angeles-based rapper was murdered last week while he was live-streaming on Instagram. Zerail Rivera, whose stage name is Indian Red Boy, was killed on July 8 while he was sitting in his car on Chadron Ave in Hawthorne, police said in a press release Saturday. Rivera's identity was also confirmed by the LA County coroner, though his cause of death is pending further investigation.

Comments / 2

Community Policy