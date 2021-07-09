MEMA issues reminder on what to do while driving during a flash flood warning

Effective: 2021-07-17 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-17 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Hudson; Union The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Northeastern Union County in northeastern New Jersey * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 412 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that have produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring and expected to continue. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Newark, Jersey City, Elizabeth, Bayonne, Hoboken, Lyndhurst, Rutherford, Secaucus, Harrison, Ridgefield, Union City, Kearny, Teterboro, North Bergen, Irvington, West New York, Belleville, Cliffside Park, Hillside and Palisades Park. Flash flooding has been reported in Newark, Hillside and Union. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED