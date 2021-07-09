Cancel
MEMA issues reminder on what to do while driving during a flash flood warning

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumnews1.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASS. - Rain is coming down hard across Massachusetts. Heavy rains and high winds from tropical storm Elsa could mean flash floods for some areas in the state. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is reminding residents of what to do if a flood does happen. The agency is warning drivers to “turn around, don't drown.”

