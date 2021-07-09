Apply for 95 affordable apartments at stylish high-rise in New Rochelle, from $1,082/month

A housing lottery opened this week for 95 affordable apartments at a newly constructed rental tower in the “city outside the city.” Located at 14 LeCount Place in downtown New Rochelle, the 27-story luxury building is the latest mixed-use development to rise in the bustling Westchester city. Eligible applicants must earn 50 or 70 percent of the area median income, between $44,650 annually for a one-person household and $89,250 annually for a four-person household. Applications are now being accepted for studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartments, ranging in price from $1,082/month to $1,953/month.