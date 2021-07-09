Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peachtree City, GA

Dr. Erica Eaddy Leads Piedmont Fayette’s Walk with a Doc in July

By The Citizen
The Citizen Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes the best thing you can do for your health is to take measures that can help prevent you from getting sick in the first place. Erica Eaddy, M.D., a board-certified family medicine physician, will lead Piedmont Fayette’s July Walk with a Doc event on Saturday, July 17 and will discuss the ways people of all ages can stay healthy. Dr. Eaddy is a proud native Georgian who graduated from The University of Georgia and then went on to receive her M.D. from the Medical College of Georgia.

thecitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peachtree City, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
County
Fayette County, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Medicine#Georgian#The University Of Georgia#Community Relations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.
Portland, ORPosted by
CNN

8 people wounded in downtown Portland, Oregon, shooting

(CNN) — Eight people were shot in downtown Portland, Oregon, early Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The shooting victims were taken by ambulance to a hospital, where at least one of them was being treated for what police described as serious, life threatening wounds. Officers did not locate...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy