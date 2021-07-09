Dr. Erica Eaddy Leads Piedmont Fayette’s Walk with a Doc in July

Sometimes the best thing you can do for your health is to take measures that can help prevent you from getting sick in the first place. Erica Eaddy, M.D., a board-certified family medicine physician, will lead Piedmont Fayette’s July Walk with a Doc event on Saturday, July 17 and will discuss the ways people of all ages can stay healthy. Dr. Eaddy is a proud native Georgian who graduated from The University of Georgia and then went on to receive her M.D. from the Medical College of Georgia.