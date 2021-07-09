Cancel
Antelope County, NE

Notice to Bidders – Antelope County

By Lynell Morgan
elginreview.com
 9 days ago

NOTICE – Roofing Antelope County Courthouse Annex. The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will accept sealed bids for reroofing of the Antelope County Courthouse Annex which is located at 501 M Street, Neligh being a part of Antelope County Courthouse Complex. Bids will be accepted until 10:00 AM on July 13th, 2021 and shall be submitted in a sealed envelope with the wording “Bid for Roofing” in the lower left-hand corner. Bids may be addressed to the Antelope County Clerk, 501 Main Street, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026 or dropped off at the County Clerk’s Office. Bids will be opened at the July 13th, 2021 board meeting at 10:30 AM, in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room of the courthouse annex. For bid information please contact the Antelope County Maintenance at (402) 929-0093. The Antelope County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

elginreview.com

Comments / 0

