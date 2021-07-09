Cancel
Athens High School student to study abroad in Germany

By staff reports
Athens Messenger
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeir Welser, a rising junior at Athens High School, is one of 250 American high school students to be awarded the prestigious Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) Scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year. CBYX is a bi-lateral exchange program co-sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and German Bundestag (parliament). The...

