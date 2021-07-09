Athens High School student to study abroad in Germany

School of Business, Department of Accounting and Business Law Hosts High School Students. In conjunction with the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants (NYSSCPA), Ithaca College faculty and staff introduced high school students to careers in Accounting. This year the two-day program was virtual, but next year we expect to host the students on campus. Students were exposed to interviewing skills, college admissions, financial aid, taxation, accounting research, and other information that would help them understand the value of a career in accounting. Thank you to Dr. Marie Blouin, Dean Alka Bramhandkar, Shana Gore, Jessica Kowalewski Dietrich, Dr. Margaret Shackell, Prof. Kari Smoker, and alums Michael Saccento and Garrett Wagner. To learn more about this program, visit https://www.nysscpa.org/nextgen/high-school-students/coap#sthash.NwzF89HL.dpbs.