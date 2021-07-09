Cancel
One Of Los Angeles’ Most Pedigreed Estates Lists For $85 Million

By Amy Dobson
Forbes
 9 days ago
One of the largest homes ever built under the auspices of esteemed architect Paul Williams has come to market after having only three owners in its 80-year history. Williams, the first African American to become a member of the American Institute of Architects as well as the first African American to be elected to their highest honor of AIA Fellow, was known for designing many celebrity homes around Los Angeles in the 1930s and 40s. Lucille Ball and Frank Sinatra were a few of his celebrity clients, as was radio star Charles Correl who was the original owner of this three-acre estate in Holmby Hills.

