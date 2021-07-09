Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Vince Staples’ Self-Titled LP is a Concise Study in Peril and Paranoia

By Danny Schwartz
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On FM!, his 2018 collaboration with Kenny Beats, Vince Staples treaded familiar territory, presenting stories past and present of running around his favorite haunt, Long Beach’s Ramona Park, and the streets that orbit it, as California backyard party music that might get played on the radio. Kenny reprises his role as chief collaborator on Staples’ self-titled new album, and this time, his production creates a different kind of veil, as he pairs his cavernous 808s with sparse, heavily filtered samples, sometimes evoking Bon Iver (“Law of Averages”) or Passion Pit (“The Shining”). Against this quiet backdrop, Vince’s sense of mortal peril and brilliantly concise songwriting come into focus more than ever.

www.rollingstone.com

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Beats
Person
Vince Staples
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paranoia#Self Titled#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicComplex

Watch Vince Staples Freestyle Over Dr. Dre’s “Xxplosive”

As the world awaits the release of his self-titled fourth studio album, set to arrive this Friday, Vince Staples stopped by Power 106’s L.A. Leakers to drop a freestyle over Dr. Dre’s “Xxplosive” beat. The freestyle comes just a day after Staples released his latest single, “Are You With That?,”...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Vince Staples Spits Bars Over Dr. Dre Classic On "LA Leakers" Freestyle

Vince Staples is gearing up to release his self-titled album this Friday, produced in its entirety by Kenny Beats. With only a few days left before the big release, the Long Beach rapper has opted to bless the LA Leakers with some bars, a tradition certainly welcomed by fans of the art form.
MusicNME

Trippie Redd links up with Lil Uzi Vert for poppy new single ‘Holy Smokes’

Trippie Redd has released a synth-driven new single titled ‘Holy Smokes’, featuring guest vocals from Lil Uzi Vert. The track follows ‘Miss The Rage’ – a collaboration with Playboi Carti that Redd dropped back in May – as the second single from Redd’s anticipated fourth album ‘Trip At Knight’, which is due for release later in 2021.
MusicComplex

Vince Staples on Why He Considers Jay-Z the GOAT

In an interview with Billboard published alongside the release of his new self-titled album, Vince Staples revealed why he considers Jay-Z the GOAT. When asked what makes Hov the greatest rapper of all time, Staples asserted that Jigga is one of one. “He’s Jay-Z,” the Long Beach rapper explained. “There’s...
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Vince Staples Drops 'Are You With That?' Ahead of Self-Titled Album

Ahead of his new album, which drops Friday, July 9th, Vince Staples has shared the track “Are You With That?”. Produced by Kenny Beats and Reske, the moody slow jam features Staples singing more than rapping as he reminisces about his days on the streets and relives several near-death experiences: “Had to fight for my life/Took them hits in stride/If I die for the guys/Have my candlelight/Goin’ up like the club/After that, go slide.”
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Vince Staples, Half Waif, Foodman, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Vince Staples, Half Waif, Foodman, Charlotte Day Wilson, Moin, and Koreless. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Vince Staples

Vince Staples thrives on contrasts. His lyrics are filled with first-person accounts of a grim adolescence and isolated moments of anguish that feel both lived-in and distant all at once. And then, before you know it, he cracks a joke and reframes the whole experience. The beats on his last three proper albums—2015’s Summertime ‘06, 2017’s Big Fish Theory, and 2018’s FM!—jump from minimalist hyphy pulses to warbling UK garage tones with a concussive sense of whiplash. Even in the midst of chaos, Vince’s high tenor splits through these walls of sound like a hairline fracture.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Vince Staples Shares "ARE YOU WITH THAT" Music Video

Vince Staples is fresh off of the release of his new self-titled album. It's the rapper's first body of work in upwards of three years since dropping FM! It's a succinct 10-songs in total that was led by the singles, "Law Of Averages" and "Are You With That?" The latter served as the second single of the project and now, has a brand new set of visuals. The artsy music video for "Are You With That?" captures cinematic shots of Vince Staples taking on the roles of people in his own neighborhood. It's a Vince Staples world, literally.
MusicComplex

Best New Music This Week: Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra, Post Malone, and More

The summer is just getting started, and so are the new music releases. This week, Vince Staples dropped his self-titled album featuring the high-energy highlight “Mhm.” Snoh Alegra and Tyler, the Creator teamed up for their danceable hit “Neon Peach,” from Snoh’s latest project, Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies. And Bas teamed up with J. Cole and Lil Tjay for “The Jackie,” while Post Malone flew solo on his braggadocious single “Motley Crew.” There’s also new music from Tinashe, IDK, Nicki Minaj, and more.
MusicComplex

First Impressions of Vince Staples’ New Self-Titled Album

Three years after the release of FM!, he has returned with Vince Staples, a self-titled album executive produced by Kenny Beats. Outside of guest vocals from Fousheé on “Take Me Home,” there aren’t any features on the 10-song project. This is all Vince, and he takes the opportunity to get personal.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Vince Staples’ self-titled album is his most personal, laid-back music yet (stream, review)

Vince Staples' fourth proper full-length album is self-titled, and he says this is because he wants to show a more bare, honest side of himself than he ever has before. "This whole time I thought I was being descriptive," he says, "but maybe I was being more cryptic. This one is much more on-the-nose. It fills a void in my discography. It really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before." It's interesting to think about how this album is more reflective of Vince Staples the person vs Vince Staples the entertainer, because if you think about it, it's never actually been that clear who Vince Staples was. He's a rapper who's always rejected a lot of what comes with being a rapper, and he's drastically changed his approach with each album. His debut album Summertime '06 is a concept double album in the spirit of traditional '90s rap, its followup Big Fish Theory is a futuristic, electronic album that sometimes barely counts as rap music, and 2018's FM! almost feels like a work of fiction, meant to mimic the act of listening to the radio rather than listening to an album. And those albums are just the tip of the iceberg; Vince has done all kinds of other stuff with his mixtapes and EPs.
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Vince Staples & Lil Nas X Catch Up On Twitter

Vince Staples released his self-titled album last week, which has received rave reviews from hip-hop fans over the weekend. As people continue to dissect the album, the North Long Beach native got caught up with an old friend on Twitter, having a hilarious interaction with Lil Nas X, whom he supposedly knows from community college.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Vince Staples shares new song “Are You With That?,” new album out this week

Vince Staples' anticipated Kenny Beats-produced self-titled album arrives this Friday (7/9) via Blacksmith/Motown, and ahead of the release, he shared a second song from it, "Are You With That?". Like lead single "Law of Averages," it's a laid-back, pensive song, and it's great to hear Vince exploring this side of him. Listen below.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

ScHoolboy Q & Vince Staples Shined Together On 2016's "Ride Out"

Five years ago today, ScHoolboy Q followed up the commercial success of 2014's Oxymoron with the dark and introspective 17-track album Blank Face LP. Led by singles such as "Groovy Tony" and the Kanye West-assisted "That Part," the TDE artist's fourth studio album lauded with critical acclaim, and it even earned him Grammy nominations for "Best Rap Album" and "Best Rap Performance."

Comments / 0

Community Policy